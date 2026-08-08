CPM seeks probe into 12-acre TNHB flat redevelopment bid

CHENNAI: The CPM has urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to order an inquiry into the redevelopment of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) Golden Jubilee Apartments in Anna Nagar, alleging that the contract was awarded in violation of tender rules.

In a statement, CPM central Chennai district secretary G Selva said the Golden Jubilee Apartments, spread over 11.91 acres, were built around 25 years ago for low- and middle-income families.

As the buildings have become old and unsafe, the residents’ welfare association initiated the process to redevelop the housing complex. According to Selva, the association has awarded the redevelopment contract to Mumbai-based TransIndia Infra Realty Ltd to construct nine blocks with 28 floors and modern facilities.

The CPM, however, alleged that the company did not meet the basic eligibility conditions mentioned in the tender. It claimed the firm lacked the required experience in the construction sector and did not satisfy the financial and technical qualifications prescribed in the tender.

The party also alleged that the company name mentioned during the tender process was different from the name in the final agreement, raising questions over the transparency of the selection process.

Selva urged the state government to immediately investigate whether the redevelopment was being carried out in violation of TNHB’s norms and demanded action against those responsible if any irregularities were found.