TN: Murder accused abducted, killed near Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter wanted in the murder of a real estate businessman near Avadi was abducted and hacked to death near Vengal in Tiruvallur on Thursday night. The prime suspect, a rowdy from Andhra Pradesh, later surrendered before the police.

The deceased was identified as Suryah, who was absconding after being named as one of the accused in the murder of Satheesh (38), a history-sheeter and real estate businessman.

Police said suspect Nataraj allegedly travelled from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu to avenge the murder of his friend Satheesh. He abducted Suryah from the Avadi area, took him to a secluded spot near Vengal and hacked him to death, police said.

Satheesh was hacked to death by an armed gang near Manikandapuram on Saturday night while returning home after meeting friends.

Police had earlier arrested Bharath in connection with Satheesh’s murder and were searching for the remaining accused, including Suryah. Further inquiry is on.