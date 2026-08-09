Chennai pulls up socks to face monsoon

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran on Saturday reviewed several ongoing and proposed development projects across the city. He instructed the officials to expedite and complete all ongoing projects, particularly stormwater drain works, by the end of September, ahead of the northeast monsoon.

As part of monsoon preparedness, Sameeran directed officials to keep high-capacity motor pumps, rainwater collection tanks and dewatering equipment ready. Relief centres and kitchens should also be kept prepared, while desilting of stormwater drains and silt catch pits, canal improvement works, and pruning of dangerous tree branches should be intensified.

During the meeting at Ripon Building, Sameeran reviewed projects including construction of stormwater drains and desilting of silt catch pits and canals, along with other developmental projects including integrated sports complexes, play turfs, training playgrounds for kabaddi, basketball and cricket, construction of libraries, urban primary health centres, dialysis centres, community halls, markets, footpaths, modern bus shelters, resting rooms for gig workers, upgradation of Chennai schools, gym, increase green cover through tree planting, develop ponds and construct housing units through the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. The projects to be taken up in the Perambur assembly constituency were also reviewed.