Month-long stray dog vaccination drive launched by Tambaram corporation

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) has launched a month-long anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) drive for stray and pet dogs in the city, starting from Saturday. The drive is being conducted under the guidance of the corporation’s public health department to prevent the spread of rabies and protect both people and animals.

Vaccination teams will visit different wards and administer the ARV vaccine to dogs. According to the corporation, the vaccination drive will continue on working days throughout August, free of cost. Residents have also been urged to cooperate with the vaccination teams when they visit their wards and help the corporation in its efforts to make Tambaram safer from rabies.

The corporation has appealed to residents to bring their pet dogs to the vaccination camps in their respective areas and get them vaccinated. It said regular vaccination of dogs would help reduce the risk of rabies and protect both people and animals. The civic body also plans to create awareness among residents and school students about rabies prevention and responsible care of dogs.