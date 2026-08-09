Political rivalry ‘aboard’ Chennai bus that LED to smiles

A MTC official explained that the drivers or conductors could not make changes in the route boards as they are protected by passwords. “Technical teams in the bus depots have authority to put destination names on the board. But, the system was hacked by unknown persons,” the official said, adding that MTC is taking measures to prevent such incidents. However, no police complaint has been filed against the hacking.

Another official said that the MTC has given contracts to supply and maintain the LED board to private companies. “These incidents would have been averted if the companies remained vigilant,” the source said.

In April, a bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC - Kumbakonam) displayed ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’. In May, a TNSTC - Villupuram was hacked to display ‘Dubai’ as the destination instead of Kilambakkam.

C Paul Barnabas, State President of the Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation, said, “The government should take action against hackers through the cybercrime wing.”