Tambaram police launch AI-powered WhatsApp bot

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Police have launched an AI-powered WhatsApp chatbot, ‘Tambaram What’sCop’, to provide multiple police services and improve citizen access to emergency assistance.According to a press release, the service, available in Tamil and English, can be accessed by sending “hi” to 9344-222-100 on WhatsApp or by scanning the QR code issued by Tambaram City Police.

The platform allows citizens to share their live location with police during emergencies. It also has a ‘Track My Journey’ feature for women travelling alone. Users can register their journey and seek police assistance in case of unusual delays or deviations. Citizens can also anonymously share information about illegal activities through the chatbot.

The service also helps users locate the nearest police station and access online services to register cybercrime complaints, and trace lost or stolen mobile phones through the CEIR portal. Police appealed to women, students, parents, educational institutions, resident welfare associations and the public to make use of the service.