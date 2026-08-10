A young footballer's journey of resilience

Aswin continued to evolve at his game. He played predominantly at the wings, and was later a cut above the rest. In a selection trial by Minerva Academy across southern states, Aswin was one of three children to have been selected.

But to move thousands of kilometres away from home was not easy. He was bullied, and there was no other Tamilians who could understand him and offer support. The phone calls, which he was allowed to make only once a week, were soaked in tears and with a yearning to go back. “It continued for months. But his mother insisted that he stayed there and worked hard for his dream,” says Narayanan.

The days grew tougher after his mother’s demise. Grieving, Aswin took her sari, and sought solace in long, sleepless nights. The academy was informed about the demise, as he had to return only after performing the final rites. “As soon as he reached there, the kids there started taunting him about his mother. He cried and asked us why we had informed the academy and thereby the students. I told him that there was nothing to hide,” shares Narayanan. Even though doubts over his selection for the Cup competitions crept in, Aswin’s pursuit for success never stopped, ultimately getting selected to the team which went on to win both the tournaments.