Civic body restrained from building sewage station on OSR land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the Maraimalai Nagar municipality from constructing a sewage pumping station on the OSR land in front of Abode Valley apartments at Potheri in Chengalpet district. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the interim injunction recently on the petition filed by RS Shreeram, secretary of the Abode Valley Owners Association.

The judge adjourned the hearing to August 12 as sought by the government counsel appearing for the respondent authorities and said till then they shall not proceed with the construction of the sewage pumping station.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel T Mohan, assisted by advocate S Jimraj Milton, submitted that the promoter executed the gift deed for the OSR land to the municipality in 2010 and the latter did not develop the land into a park or playground as required.

After several years, the municipality commissioner has now sought to divert a portion of the land for constructing the sewage pumping station in violation of the Rules 41 and 42 of the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, he said.

He submitted that the sewage pumping station is proposed to be constructed adjacent to an existing drinking water well and opposite to the Potheri Lake, posing threat to public health and environment.

He said the proposal violates the statutory duties cast upon the municipality under the TN District Municipalities Act, 1920, which require protection and maintenance of public water sources and prohibit activities likely to contaminate potable water.