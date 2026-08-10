Free Wi-Fi at beaches soon as Chennai Corporation reboots project

CHENNAI: Five years after the city’s first free Wi-Fi poles were installed, many of which had subsequently stopped functioning at several spots, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has commenced efforts to revive the initiative by fixing the non-functioning smart poles and installing nearly 120 new ones.

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran told TNIE that the existing infrastructure would be retained wherever technically feasible. “The project will be implemented through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Internet service providers (ISPs) have agreed to offer free Wi-Fi,” he said.

Under the project, 50 new smart poles would be installed on the Marina Beach, 25 each at Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches, and 10 each in Neelankarai and Thiruvottiyur beaches, besides covering a few parks and playgrounds.

The initiative was launched under the previous government in 2021, initially covering 49 locations, including Marina and Thiruvanmiyur, to create 500 free Wi-Fi access points. However, the target was never met, and the service has remained non-functional at several spots since.

When TNIE visited the Marina Beach, bird nests were spotted on some of the Wi-Fi poles, indicating that the device has remained unused for quite some time. Several vendors in the area said they had used the facility briefly when it first came up, before giving up due to poor connectivity speed.