From farm waste to floor boards: How Indowud is reinventing rice husk for construction

The boards are designed to resist water, termites, and fire while remaining virtually zero-VOC (volatile organic compounds). Unlike many conventional engineered wood products that rely on formaldehyde-based adhesives, Indowud team claims its boards contain no formalin. “You’re not breathing formaldehyde off-gassing every time a room heats up. The board is flame retardant. It’s self-extinguishing; take the ignition source away, and it stops burning rather than continuing to smoulder,” asserts Bengani.

This property came as a blessing in disguise. Bengani recalls, “We set out to solve termites and formaldehyde. The fire performance turning out to be one of the strongest properties of the board, almost as a by-product of getting the husk-to-binder chemistry right, was the surprise of the whole process.”

These developments — making a strong case for the product to be specified in projects — convinced architects, who were already searching for greener materials long before Indowud entered the market. “It translates into real demand for certified, green products for their projects. It wasn’t just us insisting the world needed a sustainable alternative to plywood; architects were already looking for exactly that, with certification requirements to match,” he points out.