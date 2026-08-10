‘Hiphop’ event called off as rumours draw huge turnout at Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery

CHENNAI: Confusion broke out at Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery on Saturday evening as more than 2,000 people turned up for a promotional event of ‘Meesaya Murukku 2’ — an upcoming film starring actor and musician Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi — after rumours spread on social media of a live musical performance during the non-ticketed event.

Sources said that though the management of the shopping mall had obtained permission for the event, as the crowd swelled past capacity, the police made the call to cancel the event and asked Aadhi’s team to officially call it off. The event also led to severe traffic congestion in and around Velachery on Saturday night.

Aadhi put out a video saying he was disappointed that he could not meet the fans at the event after the police advised him against doing so due to safety considerations.

A source from the police department said the event was particularly crowded as it was a Saturday and the entry was free. “More than 2,000 people gathered, expecting Aadhi to perform his songs. Though the mall can accommodate more people, the crowd gathered around the spot where the stage was set, making the situation unmanageable,” the source added.

A 22-year-old student said he and his friends came across a post on social media mentioning that it was a live musical event. “It was difficult to navigate through the crowd, but we made our way out. Later, I saw videos of people saying that it got to a point where they could not move,” he said.

Due to rain later that evening, more people remained inside the mall, further complicating the situation, the police said.