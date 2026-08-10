Of knucklebones, borders, and memories

A friend of mine recently visited Ladakh. During her visit, she went to Unlock Hundarman – Museum of Memories, a community-led heritage project in the village of Hundarman, near Kargil in Ladakh, very close to the Line of Control. It was created to preserve the memories, objects, and stories of a village whose history was dramatically altered by the Indo-Pak conflicts of the mid-20th century.

Hundarman was once a thriving settlement on historic trade routes. After the wars between India and Pakistan and subsequent border changes, families were separated, homes were abandoned, and everyday were objects left behind. The old village gradually became a kind of time capsule.

The museum was established within an old ancestral house in the abandoned part of the village. Rather than being a conventional museum of rare artefacts, it preserves everyday objects that are used to tell the stories of ordinary people whose lives were disrupted by shifting borders.