Techie killed as rods jutting out of truck pierce car in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh succumbed to injuries in an accident in Manapakkam early on Sunday, when iron bars jutting out from a truck carrying materials for the Metro Rail works pierced his car. Two other persons travelling in the car also sustained severe injuries.

St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing arrested the truck driver, Sivakumar Bindu, for allegedly transporting the materials in a dangerous manner, and later remanded him in judicial custody.

According to police, the deceased, Malapati Ashok (30), was returning to Ramapuram on Sunday early morning after completing a night shift at an IT firm in Pallavaram. His colleague, Govindaraj from Old Pallavaram, was driving the company vehicle, while another colleague, Sri Soumya, was also travelling with them.

Police said the iron rods were sticking out nearly 10 ft outside the vehicle. On the Adyar River Bridge, when the car hit the truck, the rods pierced the windshield and severely injured all three occupants. Despite treatment at a private hospital, Ashok succumbed to the injuries.

Car crashes into parked bikes

In another accident, Sukumar, an engineer at a software firm in Siruseri, escaped with minor injuries after his car crashed into 11 parked motorbikes near Thiruporur early on Sunday.

The accident occurred when Sukumar was returning home after his shift. The car hit a motorcycle outside a factory in Kunnapattu and then crashed into 10 more motorcycles parked along the roadside. Sources said no one else was injured as the motorcycles were left unattended. Manampathi police have registered a case.