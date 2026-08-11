Corporation restores free Wi-Fi at 44 locations in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has restored free Wi-Fi facilities at 44 locations across Marina beach, Besant Nagar beach, and the Secretariat Park on Monday. Of the 44 locations, 27 are along Marina beach — between Labour Statue and Lighthouse — while five are at Besant Nagar beach and 12 at the Secretariat Park. The Wi-Fi poles weer installed five years ago and had eventually stopped functioning.

As part of the first phase, the corporation has taken measures to provide high-quality free Wi-Fi at high-footfall locations, including the Marina, Besant Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur beaches, the Secretariat Park, and other parks and sports grounds.

To access the service, users can switch on Wi-Fi on their mobile phones and select the available network. They can then scan the QR code displayed and enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number to establish the connection. The service is available free of charge.

Vaccinating stray dogs

Meanwhile, the city corporation will launch a mass anti-rabies vaccination and endectoparasiticidal camp for nearly 2 lakh stray dogs from Tuesday as part of its efforts to make Chennai rabies-free.

The camp will begin in Tiruvottiyur (14 days), Manali (nine days) and Tondiarpet zones (14 days) before being extended to other zones. As many as 10 teams deployed for each zone. Each team is expected to vaccinate around 100 dogs a day, covering nearly 3,000 dogs daily.

Trained dog catchers will capture stray dogs, following which veterinarians will administer the vaccines and medication. Vaccinated dogs will be identified using vegetable dye and released at the same location. Pet owners can also get their dogs vaccinated against rabies free of cost.