Eight-year-old dies of snakebite during power outage in Chennai

CHENNAI: An eight-year-old boy who went out of his house to pick his pet cat died after being bitten by a snake in Kovil Pathagai near Avadi on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as M Nishish, a resident of Brindavan Nagar. He was studying in Class 4 at a private school in Avadi.

According to the police, Nishish was alone at his home when he noticed his cat making noises. The police said around the same time, there was a power outage in the locality.

After the snake bit him on his leg, the child screamed for help following which his parents and neighbours rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby private hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving information, the Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case.