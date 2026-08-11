Exploring the smell of home in interior designing

We use the word ‘home’ in everyday conversations, but we rarely remember in depth what the word carries. While design is the recipe to a good home, nourishing the senses is what actually makes it a good dish.

Spaces are perceived first with how you feel in it before what you can see or touch and this is majorly because of the fragrance of the space. Think of the home you grew up in, when you close your eyes the first memory is almost never visual, it’s that drifting smell of morning filter coffee your grandparents shared, the smell of cake your mother baked for occasions, the sandalwood from the incense sticks or freshly tempered curry leaves in hot oil. It’s these fragrances that send signals to our brain, denoting that we are home.

Among the five senses, the most underutilised sense is that of smell also referred to as olfaction. For centuries, we have left this unnoticed while it has significantly existed all along.