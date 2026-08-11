Man succumbs to injuries after drunk driver’s crash on Chennai ECR

CHENNAI: A day after a 50-year-old painter was injured in an accident caused by a drunk driver near the ECR signal at Akkarai in Vettuvankeni, he died at the hospital on Monday early morning.

According to the Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased, Ezhumalai of Karpaga Vinayaka Nagar, was painting a political advertisement on a roadside wall when the car driven by a drunk man rammed into another stationary car ahead of it. In the impact, the second car mowed down Ezhumalai, leaving him with serious injuries, the police said.

The first car was driven by Kuraloviyan (35) of Besant Nagar. A probe revealed he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Ezhumalai suffered injuries on his head, left hand, left leg and the left side of his waist. He was taken to the Government Hospital at Perumbakkam but succumbed to his injuries early on Monday.

The police registered a case based on a complaint from Ezhumalai’s son, Yogesh, and arrested Kuraloviyan.