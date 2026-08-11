Re-reading Ravana for the current gen

Ravana’s appeal, says Gowri, extended beyond fear and power. “I don’t think it was just fear that made his subordinates love him. They were ready to sacrifice their lives for him. Kumbhakarna was ready to sacrifice his life for him, and he was someone who knew right from wrong; just as much as Vibhishana did. And yet he supported Ravana.”

Even Mandodari, whom Gowri describes as the antithesis of Ravana, remained devoted to him while openly challenging his actions. “He had that magnetism which commanded adoration, love, adulation, and admiration. And there is no question of his valour. He was as fearless a warrior as Rama was. So what was the difference? The fact that he yielded to adharma.”

Why was he killed?

That is where the epics become explorations of states of mind rather than tales of heroes and villains. “Ravana’s intelligence sets him apart, but so does his inability to control his emotions. The lesson is perhaps about mastering the mind,” Jayaraj says. “Nowhere in the epics are characters branded simply as good or bad. What is explored is the interplay of the black and white regions of the mind. The interpretation is left to the reader.”