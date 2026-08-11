Teen crossing tracks gets hit by train, dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old girl who was on her way to college died after an express train ran over her while she was crossing the railway track near Chromepet Railway Station on Monday morning. The accident took place between the Chromepet and Pallavaram railway stations.

The deceased was identified as S Rajashri of Chromepet. She had joined a private college in Potheri and was on her way for the orientation programme on Monday. Tambaram Government Railway Police said from Rajashri’s house, there’s a shortcut to reach the nearest railway station through a level crossing.

“Around 7.30 am on Monday, Rajashri was walking through the closed level crossing, and she was runover by a train heading to Egmore while crossing the tracks,” an officer said.

The police said the gatekeeper at the level crossing witnessed the accident and alerted the Pallavaram station master, who informed the police. Based on the complaint, the Tambaram GRP registered a case and a probe is under way. The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to her death. It is unclear whether she did not hear the train or was speaking on the phone,” the officer added.

Rajashri’s father was working at a private company and had recently opted for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).