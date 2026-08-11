Two crore children in 54K anganwadi centres in TN get deworming tablets

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj inaugurated a special deworming camp at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Shenoy Nagar on the occasion of National Deworming Day, and distributed deworming tablets to the students on Monday.

As many as 2.06 crore children and adolescents in the age group of 1 to 19 years, and 52.44 lakh women between the age of 20 to 30 years were given deworming tablets during the special camps organised as part of the day across the state. The camps were organised in 54,481 anganwadi centres, 11,723 sub-health centres and 56,483 schools in the state. As many as 54,481 anganwadi workers, 59,700 school teachers and college professors, 6,543 doctors, 12,456 village health nurses, 2,650 ASHA workers and health department workers were involved in the distribution of deworming tablets, said a release.

The health minister also released an awareness video on deworming ,and breastfeeding in commemoration of World Breastfeeding Day from August 1 to 7.