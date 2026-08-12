Bus shelter coming up near Saidapet court will be inaccessible: Disabled

CHENNAI: The design of an under-construction bus shelter near the Saidapet court has come under scrutiny after complaints were received over accessibility for persons with disabilities and the elderly, as the platform is about

2 feet high and can be accessed only using a steep ramp or steps. The shelter is being built at a cost of `15 lakh from Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar’s area development funds.

The platform height is nearly 2.5 times the height preferred by persons with disabilities for level boarding. The ramp is less than a metre wide which, according to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials, must be at least 1.2 metres wide.

BRR officials inspected the shelter after receiving complaints and suggested widening the ramp, installing a handrail and constructing it at a 1:20 gradient.

Corporation officials from zone 11 said the height was necessitated by the stormwater drain below the shelter. Activists, however, questioned why these changes were being suggested only after the construction had begun.