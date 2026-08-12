GCC: Owners can file objections to revised property tax assessment

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has invited property owners to submit their objections to revised property tax assessments based on updated details of property usage and built-up area.

Owners can submit their grievances or objections, along with supporting documents and evidence, to the concerned regional deputy commissioner (RDC) within 15 days of receiving the revised tax assessment order.

An official release said the revision process was initially undertaken using information furnished by property owners during the self-declaration exercise conducted in 2018. It was subsequently suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The civic body has now resumed the exercise using the details provided by property owners along with information obtained through re-measurements, geographic information system mapping and satellite imagery. The exercise is aimed at ensuring accurate assessment of property usage and built-up area.

To reduce the financial burden on property owners, the revised property tax assessment will take effect from the second half of the 2025-26 financial year, irrespective of the age of the building. GCC said that the objections raised will be examined by RDCs and appropriate action taken within one month of receipt.