How an educational trust spent 25 years opening doors for people with special needs

Twenty-five years ago, a door opened. Five-year-old Lokesh, who had a developmental disorder, stepped into a space created with a purpose — into a world that would change the one he had known until then.

He was among the 11 children to enter an institution at its nascent stage. V-Excel Educational Trust, a unit of Sringeri Sri Sharada Peetham Charitable Trust, had begun as a small educational premise in RA Puram, on August 29, 2001. Within three months, the number had climbed to 35 — an indication of a need that had remained largely invisible.

At 13, Lokesh stepped out to join an inclusive school and later a diploma programme. His journey mirrors the evolution of V-Excel itself. What began as an attempt to create a safe space for children with special needs grew into an umbrella organisation that recognised that education could not end at the school gate.

As V-Excel Educational Trust is set to mark 25 years, its story is one of an organisation that kept evolving and adapting because the lives and needs of the people it served kept changing and wanting more.