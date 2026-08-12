IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Chennai as engine fails

CHENNAI: An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai landed safely at Chennai airport late on Tuesday after a full emergency was declared following a left engine failure.

The flight was carrying 224 passengers and crew.

IndiGo Flight 6E-723, operating on the Kolkata-Chennai sector, triggered the emergency response at 11.29 pm, shortly before its scheduled arrival time of 11.30 pm.

Airport authorities activated the necessary emergency arrangements to facilitate the aircraft’s safe arrival.

The flight subsequently landed at 11.37 pm with all 224 people on board safe.

The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11.47 pm, following which airport operations returned to normal, airport sources said.