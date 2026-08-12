Misleading address of property in Chennai: Promoter told not to advertise project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has directed the developer of TVS Emerald Luxor to rectify discrepancies in the project’s address details before advertising it again, stating that the developer had failed to correct it.

The order, passed on July 29, came on a complaint against Emerald Haven Development Limited over advertisements describing the project as being located in Anna Nagar.

TNRERA had earlier, in an order dated April 2, directed the developer not to advertise the project using misleading information intended to attract homebuyers, take down such advertisements from social media, and to submit a compliance report.

In its response, the developer said it had made the necessary changes on its official website and hoardings, and that its advertisements complied with directions TNRERA had issued in August and October 2025. It submitted that the project was physically located on Gurusamy Street, off Clock Tower Road, Anna Nagar West Extension, Chennai 600040, and that its postal address under India Post also fell under PIN code 600040.