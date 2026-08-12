OMR, Radial Road to soon turn model urban mobility corridors

CHENNAI: The Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road are to become ‘Model Urban Mobility Corridors’ as the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has decided to prepare a detailed project report to transform the roads.

As per the proposal, 25km of OMR from Madhya Kailash to Kelambakkam and 7.4km off Pallavaram - Thoraipakkam Road from Pallavaram Bridge to Thoraipakkam junction will be transformed.

The objective of the project is to create primary corridors with related hubs such as railway stations, MRT stations, Metro stations, bus terminals and bus stands to enhance last-mile connectivity and multi-modal integration.

Also, the public spaces such as space under flyovers, grade separators, above subways, roads integrated with parks will be upgraded under the project apart from improving the road network around public transportation hubs.

The DPR will be prepared in a way to reduce or maintain the status quo of annual per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by promoting low carbon modes of walking and cycling, de-incentivising the use of private vehicles, reducing traffic jams and idling time of vehicles at intersection, as per a Cumta document.

The project will include a vision for corridors with seamless flow of traffic with priorities for NMT (non-motorised transportation) and public transportation, multimodal integration, improvement for decongestion and comprehensive road safety features, and urban development alongside it.

Moreover, the plan will include widening and strengthening of existing roads to achieve uniform carriageway with green median, dedicated service lanes, rehabilitation and widening of existing culverts and bridges, grade separators, pedestrian facilities, safe intersections, designated bus bays, and parking bays, among others.