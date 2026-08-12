Work on bridges across Kodungaiyur canal in limbo

CHENNAI: With no signs of progress on the proposed reconstruction of three narrow bridges across the Kodungaiyur canal, residents including those in Muthamizh Nagar, are urging the Greater Chennai Corporation to take up the work ahead of the northeast monsoon.

The project, estimated to cost `7.2 crore, was announced in April last year as part of flood-mitigation measures. The three bridges — South Avenue Road (`2.8 crore), North Avenue Road (`2.9 crore) and Cauvery Salai (`1.4 crore) were to be demolished and reconstructed at a higher elevation to allow the free flow of water through the canal during floods. The civic body had assured that the work would be completed before last year’s monsoon.

More than a year later, the work is yet to begin, and may not be taken up this year either. A corporation official said the work had been re-tendered twice or thrice last year, but there was no participation from bidders. “We also faced difficulties in obtaining police permission for traffic diversion, which is necessary for such public infrastructure works. With the GCC now facing a fund crunch, the project is unlikely to be taken up this year either,” the official said.