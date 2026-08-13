Chennai corporation allocates Rs 5L per ward for pre-monsoon works

CHENNAI: The city corporation has allocated Rs 5 lakh to each ward across the city to undertake pre-monsoon works and immediately address minor repairs of equipment. It also allocated `1 crore per zone for patching up potholes and pits on city roads.

The civic body on Wednesday conducted a first-level mock drill to assess the readiness of vehicles, heavy machinery, motor pumps and other equipment required for rescue and relief operations ahead of the northeast monsoon. The exercise was held at the Ripon Buildings campus and simultaneously at zonal and ward offices across the city.

GCC joint commissioner (works) S Saravanan inspected the equipment and reviewed the preparedness measures. GCC has readied two amphibious vehicles, three mini amphibians, six robotic multipurpose excavators, three amphibious excavators, seven recycler vehicles, 15 hydraulic tree-cutting machines, 10 truck-mounted cranes, five hydraulic ladders, six JCB machines, seven hydraulic excavators and 60 skid-steer loaders.

Motor pumps ranging from 5-150 HP have been kept ready to pump out stagnant and floodwater from low-lying areas. Additional high-capacity dewatering pumps and tractor-mounted pumps will be hired on a rental basis based on the requirement.

GCC said around 3,000 km of stormwater drains have been constructed, with desilting under way in 1,300 km. Work is also progressing on desilting 1.1 lakh silt catch pits. Canal desilting is being carried out based on drone inspections. Other preventive measures are also taken up including improving water bodies, pruning dangerous tree branches, and maintaining water storage tanks.