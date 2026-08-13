For a pint of knowledge

Chennai. The cultural capital of south India. An intellectual hub with premium institutions. A city where education and academic excellence have long been part of its identity. Two old friends, nurtured by these institutions and the city’s rich cultural heritage, look beyond these familiar descriptions and ask how that wealth of knowledge, available in abundance in the city, can be channelled?

Understanding the potential of Chennaiites, Samyuktha Anand, a neuroscientist, science communicator and educator, and Barkavi Mageshkumaar, an entrepreneur and executive director of V Group of Companies, have transformed their friendship into a venture driven by a shared pursuit — the quest for knowledge.