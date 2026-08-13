Hunt for bookstores in Chennai ends here

Chennai is a city that tells stories not only through its beaches and heritage buildings but also through its bookstores. There are subtler observations that tell us something about the reading class here. Because, unlike online discourse, bookstores reflect what bibliophiles actually buy when money and shelf space are on the line. Walking past the same section, pulling out each book, going through the blurbs repeatedly, and contemplating the buying decision is a norm for every book lover. Once certain, the books travel streets, homes, and sometimes even continents.
If you call Chennai your home or are new to the city, here are a few bookstores to check out that cater to niche markets as well as to the ones who enter a bookstore just for the vibe, when your wallet is filled, and there is a little extra space to squeeze in a book or two in your bookshelf.
Panuval, Thiruvamiyur
“If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart,” said Nelson Mandela. For Tamil literature lovers, Panuval in Thiruvanmiyur is a space where that sentiment comes alive. Established in 2013, the bookstore offers an extensive collection of Tamil books spanning novels, magazines, short stories, translations, and essays, alongside titles on politics, science, art, history, children’s literature and health. There is also a curated selection of English-language books for readers looking beyond Tamil. More than a bookstore, Panuval has grown into a cultural hub for the city’s Tamil literary community, hosting literary discussions, film screenings, book reviews, author interactions, and other cultural gatherings. For those who cannot make it to the store, Panuval’s online platform offers its collection for purchase, with books shipped worldwide.
Pure Cinema bookshop, Vadapalani
Independent bookstores serve more than just being commercial outlets; they are cultural establishments that play a vital role in our society. For example, the Pure Cinema Bookshop. Located in Vadapalani, this is India’s first bookstore dedicated to cinema books. Their mission is ‘pure cinema’ — to democratise filmmaking and benefit cinephiles with various technical books. Catering to every type of audience, from those who walk into the store for aesthetics and those who love entertainment to those who want to understand the layers of the world of cinema, the store provides for every individual. Viewing cinema as a language in itself, the store stocks a larger number of books in Tamil alongside a wide range of magazines to encourage conversations about cinema made outside the commercial industry. With digitalisation taking over, the book-buying process has now become easier. If you order from their website (www.purecinemabookshop.com), the store delivers the books to your doorstep on time.
Murugan Old Book Stall, Mylapore
As the saying goes, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’, one cannot conclude the offerings of Murugan Old Book Stall. Small in space, it is a treasure trove, unlocking doors to the past. It holds a strong record of providing vintage books for decades. The store is well-known among students for its vast collection of scholarly materials. But, it also has a remarkable selection of fiction books and distinctive publications that are rare to find elsewhere. The shop continues its long-standing practice of selling books that people have generously donated over the years. They are particularly attractive since they have handwritten journals dating back to British Rule in India. Murugan Old Book Stall, a nostalgic sanctuary, has developed into something of a cultural heritage site. Not only that, but the starting price is only Rs 50!
Used Book Factory
Chennai makkale, we know the legendary Moore Market. The bibliosmia even before you enter the area; it is crowded, noisy, and a little bit chaotic, but that’s the fun part. Packaging these nuances online is the Used Book Factory. It sells second-hand books at discounted rates, ranging from engineering, medical, competitive exam, novels, and self-help books. Their body of work is simple — collect used books, examine their quality, and deliver them across India. Their website (www.usedbooksfactory.com) suggests books recommended by professors. The owners believe that this model encourages more individuals to pick up reading, and this practice has an environmental benefit. The platform has “saved” 268 trees by selling 5,124 re-used books to 2,848 customers. They conduct offline exhibitions across the city.
Thisai, Teynampet
For readers who see books as a seed for social and political thought, Thisai in Teynampet offers a varied kind of bookstore experience. Built around socio-political literature, the space brings together Tamil and English titles organised by ideology and movements. Its shelves cover Dravidianism, Periyarism, Dalit literature and thought, Eelam, history, and other political and social discourse as well. This categorisation makes the bookstore particularly interesting for those looking to understand the ideas, movements, and histories that shaped Tamil Nadu and beyond. Whether you are a student of politics, a history enthusiast or simply curious about the intellectual currents that have influenced society, Thisai offers a space to browse, discover, and engage with political literature. You may also find a few rare book collections.
Moore Market, KNK Road
Imagine reading the final lines of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven, “And my soul from out that shadow that lies floating on the floor… Shall be lifted — nevermore!”, in a place that feels as though the poet’s soul might be trapped in its very floors. That is the Gothic world of Moore Market on KNK Road. From the entrance, a massive emblem etched above the door announces, ‘Moore Market – The Raven Academy: Established 2019’, hinting at the revival of the original Moore Market in George Town that same year. Inside, ravencore and dark academia aesthetics create an immersive setting for bibliophiles. With a simple mission to make books affordable and reading joyful, the store houses a thoughtfully curated collection spanning genres, gothic merch, and a café serving a limited menu. The only catch? Parking can be tricky, so plan your visit accordingly.