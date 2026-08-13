Hunt for bookstores in Chennai ends here

Chennai is a city that tells stories not only through its beaches and heritage buildings but also through its bookstores. There are subtler observations that tell us something about the reading class here. Because, unlike online discourse, bookstores reflect what bibliophiles actually buy when money and shelf space are on the line. Walking past the same section, pulling out each book, going through the blurbs repeatedly, and contemplating the buying decision is a norm for every book lover. Once certain, the books travel streets, homes, and sometimes even continents.

If you call Chennai your home or are new to the city, here are a few bookstores to check out that cater to niche markets as well as to the ones who enter a bookstore just for the vibe, when your wallet is filled, and there is a little extra space to squeeze in a book or two in your bookshelf.