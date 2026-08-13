'Itihaas Ke Pannon Se': Folk arts bring unsung Tamil freedom fighters to life

‘Kalaimamani’ Bharathi Thirumagan, S Thirumagan, and Kalaivalarmani T Kalaimagan will be presenting Villu Paatu, followed by an oral storytelling by VR Devika on Khadi and its role in India’s fight against the British. Vocalist Shreya Ramnath is then set to take the stage and sing songs of freedom while Satwik Gade will simultaneously paint live the emotions Shreya’s songs evoke in him. The event will conclude with a dance drama inspired by the life of another “relatively lesser-known freedom fighter”, which will be presented by the students of Rukminidevi Natyakshetra.

Venkatesh, principal secretary, Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi, Government of Tamil Nadu, will be the chief guest. Since in the last four editions it has been a tradition to have a guest who is a family member of a freedom fighter, HSPA has invited Niranjan Bharathi, eminent writer, speaker, and the great-great-grandson of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi, as the guest of honour. “We hope that he brings very interesting and unknown stories to our audience,” Sarita signs off.

‘Itihaas Ke Pannon Se’ is set to take place on August 16, from 6 pm onwards, at Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra Foundation. Tickets: `200, `300, and `500. Available on MDnD.