Man suspects wife of having affair, kills her in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband, an autorickshaw driver, who slit her throat after luring her to a secluded stretch in Ambattur in the late hours of Tuesday. The man suspected her of having an affair with a man she met through Instagram.

Police identified the deceased as Vaitheki, wife of Chinna (34) of Indira Nagar, Menambedu. The couple, who had a love marriage, have two daughters and a son. Following a quarrel, Vaitheki moved to her mother’s house in Thirumullaivoyal.

On Tuesday evening, Chinna persuaded Vaitheki to return home. After speaking to her for nearly two hours, he allegedly asked her to drive the autorickshaw, saying he would sit in the rear.

When they reached a secluded area, he allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and slit her throat before fleeing the spot.