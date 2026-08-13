May misogyny be aborted

This week, the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore and CHARIS India, under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), held an anti-abortion rally at Stella Maris College. Organisers say that 5,000 people attended the event, which was the fifth edition of the National March For Life, and the first to be held in Chennai. Among them was Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar, who addressed the crowd and assured them that he would take the cause to the Chief Minister’s office.

The history of reproductive rights in India is markedly different from, say, the United States, where abortion is such a hot-button issue that politicians can build their entire platforms based on their respective stances, and how citizens’ vote is heavily influenced by theirs. Anti-abortion demonstrations are quite rare here. This is a country that has long perceived itself as over-populated, and this is reflected in its policies. That an anti-abortion campaign exists is an expression of freedom of speech and thought, and to disagree with its ideological crux is also the same.