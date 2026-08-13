Tax reassessment notices issued on 3.5L properties in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday clarified that there is no hike in property tax, residents were confused over the sudden rise in reassessment in notices they received. According to GGC, such notices were issued to 3.5 lakh properties that were under assessed earlier.
The discrepancies were identified through various exercises including drone-based GIS surveys, satellite data and self-declarations submitted by property owners and other government records. Among the reassessment notices issued, 19,339 were commercial properties, 3.04 lakh residential properties and 25,768 mixed-use properties.
Of the 3.04 lakh residential properties reassessed, 55% of the residential properties recorded a hike below `1,000, while 95% saw a hike under `5,000 in their property tax demand, officials said.
Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said a majority of the properties reassessed were based on the self-declarations submitted by property owners in 2018. These were matched with GIS survey data and information from departments such as Tangedco and GST to identify discrepancies, including commercial activities being carried out in residential properties.
He said that such an exercise was delayed due to factors like Covid-19 pandemic, elections and no clear policy decision in the previous regime. However, he clarified there is no hike in property tax and the civic body is only currently seeking the tax applicable for the penultimate half-year based on the reassessment.
However, residents have raised concerns over the lack of clarity in the notices, particularly regarding how the revised amount was calculated.
Geetha Ganesh Karthick, a resident of AGS Colony in Velachery, said she had been paying `2,255 for a built-up area of 1,662 sq.ft including 247 sq ft semi-permanent structure. While the latest notice mentions the same built-up area, it shows arrears of `1,845 for the second half of 2025-26 and `4,100 for the current half year. She questioned how the reassessed tax had been calculated and added that notice should explain that as well.
A similar concern was raised by LS Gopi of Anna Nagar. His property tax has increased from `8,710 to `11,635 even though allegedly there is no change in the built-up area mentioned in the reassessment notice. He said residents were unsure on what grounds they could raise objections on when the notices did not clearly explain the calculation.
Responding to such concerns, a corporation official in the revenue department said that the civic body had not taken into account the revised plinth area since the hike in 2018 was rolled back following opposition from residents at the time. It has only been changed now, the official said.
The GCC has said residents who find errors or discrepancies can appeal to the concerned regional deputy commissioner within 15 days of receiving the notice and they will be disposed of within 30 days. They added that there would be no penalty at this stage and that options such as paying arrears in instalments could be considered. On Wednesday, GCC has received 30 objections through social media and e-mail, of which 13 agreed to pay the revised tax after receiving explanation while others have asked for re-measurement of the property.