Tax reassessment notices issued on 3.5L properties in Chennai

CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday clarified that there is no hike in property tax, residents were confused over the sudden rise in reassessment in notices they received. According to GGC, such notices were issued to 3.5 lakh properties that were under assessed earlier.

The discrepancies were identified through various exercises including drone-based GIS surveys, satellite data and self-declarations submitted by property owners and other government records. Among the reassessment notices issued, 19,339 were commercial properties, 3.04 lakh residential properties and 25,768 mixed-use properties.

Of the 3.04 lakh residential properties reassessed, 55% of the residential properties recorded a hike below `1,000, while 95% saw a hike under `5,000 in their property tax demand, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said a majority of the properties reassessed were based on the self-declarations submitted by property owners in 2018. These were matched with GIS survey data and information from departments such as Tangedco and GST to identify discrepancies, including commercial activities being carried out in residential properties.

He said that such an exercise was delayed due to factors like Covid-19 pandemic, elections and no clear policy decision in the previous regime. However, he clarified there is no hike in property tax and the civic body is only currently seeking the tax applicable for the penultimate half-year based on the reassessment.

However, residents have raised concerns over the lack of clarity in the notices, particularly regarding how the revised amount was calculated.