The other side of right

There are unspoken codes that centuries of evolution have shaped and moulded — the rights and the wrongs. Every generation passes them on like a treasured heirloom, with strict instructions to preserve their sanctity. They are so deeply entrenched in our collective memory that we see the world through the prism of long-established norms. Although habits and customs change with new understandings, the process can take eras and prejudices even longer.

Today is International Left-Handers Day. Observed to highlight the difficulties faced by those who are left-handed in a world that predominantly struts around right-handed, the day is also a celebration of this uniqueness.

History is proof that life has never been easy for left-handed individuals. While ancient communities regarded the right hand as a symbol of strength and purity, left-handers were viewed with suspicion, and superstition branded them as harbingers of weakness and misfortune.