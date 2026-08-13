Woman’s lover kills husband to ‘remove obstacle’ in Tiruttani

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old mechanic died after he was assaulted with an iron rod near Tiruttani police station on July 18. The police have arrested a construction worker in connection with the murder, saying he attacked the victim to remove an obstacle in his alleged relationship with the victim’s wife.

The victim, Tamilarasan of J J Ravi Nagar in Tiruttani, was found critically injured on the roadside at Kannikapuram. He was admitted to Tiruttani Government Hospital and later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he died on August 5.

The accused, Jayakumar (32), is a construction worker from Katpadi. Investigation, including CCTV analysis and questioning of Tamilarasan’s wife Priya, revealed that she had been in a relationship with Jayakumar before marrying Tamilarasan in 2021.

According to the police, Jayakumar contacted Tamilarasan on July 18, asking him to service a motorcycle. The two later consumed alcohol near Kannikapuram. When Tamilarasan was intoxicated, Jayakumar allegedly threw chilli powder into his eyes and attacked him with an iron rod before fleeing.

Police said Jayakumar confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.