Women in SPAM: How they glam up the once-presumed non-technical industry beyond their creativity and burnout

For Samyuktha Adurthi, founder and director of The Brand Hypothesis, the pressure to prove herself came from being both young (starting the agency at the age of 18) and a woman in the industry. “There have been situations where I have felt the need to establish my credibility, my trust with them (clients) so that they do not underestimate me because I am a woman or because I am even younger.” She says this insecurity made her “overcompensate”, adding, “In that process, I affected myself and my mental health.”

She has also experienced instances where gender shaped professional interactions. “I have seen people who do not look me in the eye and speak. But if a guy from my team is standing next to me, they will look at him and answer my question.”

The experience, however, is not universal. Shreya says, “I don’t think that most of the situations where I’ve had to establish my credibility have been because I’m a woman.” For her, credibility comes through “consistency, the ability to take responsibility, knowing when to stand your ground and, equally importantly, knowing when to listen.”

Amritha points instead to an often-invisible expectation in PR — maintaining a polished exterior regardless of what is happening behind it. “In PR, you often have to ‘dress up and show up’. You could be going through a breakup, having a terrible day or simply running on three hours of sleep, but you still have to walk into an event, smile, network, crack a few jokes, and make it look effortless. Somewhere between doing all of that, you’re also expected to come up with a brilliant campaign idea!”