After Chennai, Tambaram corporation’s property tax revision draws flak

CHENNAI: Days after the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) property tax reassessment left residents confused over the surge in their bills, a similar exercise in neighbouring Tambaram Corporation has triggered backlash, with a section of residents alleging that the revised rates have led to multi-fold increases and, in some cases, now exceed those charged in premium GCC areas.

Residents’ welfare associations, social activists and individual property owners have lodged a series of complaints with the Tambaram civic body, alleging that rates were revised without proper consultation and, in some cases, without prior notice.

Unlike GCC, where senior officials acknowledged that a reassessment drive was undertaken to improve tax collection, Tambaram Corporation officials did not acknowledge a similar exercise when contacted by TNIE, saying they were examining complaints on a ‘case-by-case’ basis. They also did not elaborate on what basis the reassessment was done.

Officials, however, said they have received at least a hundred complaints, which are now being examined. Tambaram commissioner S Balachander told TNIE, “It is possible that the property may have been under-assessed or that there may have been some misunderstanding. The complaints will be analysed, and the matter will be redressed shortly.”