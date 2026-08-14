CMRL to study feasibility of 70-km water metro corridor, floats tender

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated a tender for a combined feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed 70-km water metro corridor connecting Ennore in the north with Mahabalipuram in the south along the Buckingham Canal, giving Chennai’s long-pending plans for water-based public transport a significant push.

The consultancy, estimated at `7.43 crore, will be awarded through a quality- and cost-based selection process and is expected to take eight months. The selected consultant will first prepare a detailed feasibility report before proceeding with the DPR, which is expected to include tender-ready designs, cost estimates and technical specifications.

The first phase will assess whether the proposed corridor can support a viable passenger service. It will involve studying existing conditions, forecasting passenger demand and carrying out hydrological, hydraulic and hydrographic investigations, besides a LiDAR survey, an advanced remote-sensing technique.

The study will also examine flood risks, navigation conditions and environmental and social impacts, including water quality. It will culminate in conceptual plans for passenger terminals, financial and economic assessments, and identification of stretches that could be taken up for early implementation.