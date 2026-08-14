GCC’s reassessment exercise on hold

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has put on hold, with immediate effect, the property tax reassessment exercise that it had undertaken after it received several petitions over the last few days, seeking to revoke the revision.

In a statement on Thursday, the corporation said the tax will revert to the amount prevailing before the revision and for those assesses who have paid the revised demand, the amount would be adjusted for subsequent half years as advance tax. Speaking to TNIE, GCC commissioner GS Sameeran said the decision was taken based on grievances received from residents.

While there was no general revision of property-tax rates, the civic body had taken up reassessment of properties it found to be under-assessed, issuing 3.49 lakh notices with revised demands. Officials told TNIE that of these, 30,520 assesses had already accepted the reassessment, and GCC had collected an additional Rs 11.10 crore through the reassessment exercise as on Thursday.