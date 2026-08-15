Deepavali opening likely for Kilambakkam halt railway station

CHENNAI: The much-awaited inauguration of the new halt railway station at Kilambakkam may take place around Deepavali this year, said additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Dr I Senthil Kumar on Friday. Inauguration of the station will make it easy for commuters travelling to other districts reach the Kilambakkam bus stand.

The construction of the station began in 2024 and was scheduled to be inaugurated last year, but has since been delayed by both Southern Railway and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which is constructing a 450-metre pedestrian skywalk across GST Road connecting the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) with the new railway station.

Speaking to the press, the ADRM said the state government had deposited Rs 20.82 crore for the construction of the station. He said construction of platform 1 was complete, while that of platforms 2 and 3 is nearing completion. Construction of the temporary booking office and toilets on platform 1, as well as the track works, is also complete.

“30% of the skywalk construction has been completed by the CMDA. The construction of a skywalk over the railway station tracks is pending. CMDA has sought permission from Southern Railway for the same. An MoU is also being worked on regarding the future maintenance of the station. The pending work on the railway side will be completed by October after CMDA completes the skywalk work over platforms 2 and 3,” the officials said.