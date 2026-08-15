Reels of nationalism in cinema

India’s freedom struggle was far more than a political campaign led by national leaders, the Congress Party, and other political and social organisations. It developed into a broad social and cultural movement that drew participation from almost every section of society.

The press was among the earliest and most influential instruments of nationalism. Newspapers and journals in English and Indian languages disseminated political ideas, exposed colonial policies, and helped mobilise public opinion. Literature and poetry transformed the idea of freedom into a powerful emotional force. In Tamil Nadu, publications and writings associated with poet Subramania Bharathi, VO Chidambaram, Thiru Vi Kalyanasundaram, and others played an important role in popularising nationalist thought. Bharathi’s poems on independence, women’s emancipation, social equality, and national unity became part of the cultural vocabulary of the movement. Songs, folk performances, and public recitations carried such ideas to audiences beyond the reach of newspapers. Historical and mythological stories too were often given contemporary political meanings, while nationalist songs and messages were incorporated into performances.