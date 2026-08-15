Reels of nationalism in cinema

India’s freedom struggle was far more than a political campaign led by national leaders, the Congress Party, and other political and social organisations. It developed into a broad social and cultural movement that drew participation from almost every section of society.
The press was among the earliest and most influential instruments of nationalism. Newspapers and journals in English and Indian languages disseminated political ideas, exposed colonial policies, and helped mobilise public opinion. Literature and poetry transformed the idea of freedom into a powerful emotional force. In Tamil Nadu, publications and writings associated with poet Subramania Bharathi, VO Chidambaram, Thiru Vi Kalyanasundaram, and others played an important role in popularising nationalist thought. Bharathi’s poems on independence, women’s emancipation, social equality, and national unity became part of the cultural vocabulary of the movement. Songs, folk performances, and public recitations carried such ideas to audiences beyond the reach of newspapers. Historical and mythological stories too were often given contemporary political meanings, while nationalist songs and messages were incorporated into performances.
The early 1930s represented one of the great high points of the freedom struggle. Following the Purna Swaraj declaration, the Civil Disobedience Movement launched in 1930 brought the demand for independence directly to millions through the Salt Satyagraha, boycotts, picketing, and other forms of resistance.
It was within this expanding cultural and political environment that cinema entered the sound era. India’s first talkie, Alam-Ara, was released in 1931, while Kalidas, released on October 31, 1931, is conventionally regarded as the first Tamil talkie. Significantly, Kalidas itself contained nationalist songs, including songs celebrating Indian unity and the charkha, written by the nationalist poet Bhaskara Das.
Cinema, therefore, did not create Tamil or Indian nationalism. Rather, it joined an already existing network of newspapers, literature, theatre, and music and provided nationalism with a powerful new mass medium.
From the moment Tamil films began to speak, they contributed to the freedom movement. In the early years, songs were cinema’s most effective vehicle for nationalist expression because music had a stronger and more immediate hold on audiences than visual imagery. Patriotic songs helped spread the spirit of freedom, while some filmmakers and writers used indirect references to nationalism to avoid the restrictions of British censorship.
Valli Thirumanam (1933), starring TP Rajalakshmi, contained veiled references to British rule. Thyaga Bhoomi (1939), directed by K Subramanyam and based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, went beyond patriotic songs. It portrayed nationalism through the story of a woman who renounces a life of comfort and dedicates herself to national service.
Thyaga Bhoomi became a landmark in the relationship between Tamil cinema and the freedom struggle. Its depiction of the national movement, including scenes of Congress volunteers wearing Gandhi caps, was regarded by the British authorities as “Congress propaganda” and potentially “seditious”. After enjoying a successful run for several weeks, the film was banned. It is widely regarded as the first Indian film to be banned by the British authorities after its release.
Tamil cinema’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle was therefore both direct and indirect. Through patriotic songs, nationalist themes, and visual symbols; through the involvement of film personalities in nationalist politics; and through filmmakers’ willingness to push against colonial censorship, cinema in the Madras Presidency became an important cultural channel through which the idea of freedom reached a mass audience.