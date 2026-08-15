Schoolmates attack, murder Class 12 student; over 10 under police lens in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old class 12 student of a government school died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of students from his own school at a vacant ground behind their school in Tiruvottiyur on Friday evening.

The Thiruvottiyur police are investigating the incident which they suspect stemmed from an argument between two students two days ago. The police have detained a 16-year-old class 11 student in connection with the incident, while more than 10 other students are also being questioned.

According to the Thiruvottiyur police, the boy was living with his family in Tiruvottiyur.

The police said the boy had failed in class 10 and rejoined the school after clearing examinations. Earlier this week the suspect had a dispute with a close friend of the victim - another Class 12 student - over seniority at the school.

According to the police, a preliminary inquiry revealed the victim’s close friend was absent from school on Friday. Around 4.15 pm after school hours, the suspect and his friends cornered the victim in a vacant land behind the school. The gang of over 10 students landed a series of blows on the victim.

“As he collapsed, he started having seizures. The gang then fled. Hearing the commotion, the commuters went to the spot and found the boy lying unconscious. The police were alerted and he was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared dead,” a senior police officer told the TNIE.

The police said there was no visible external injuries on the body.