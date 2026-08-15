When Chennai’s college students joined the freedom struggle

What if we told you that Chennai’s oldest educational institutions witnessed political meetings? That some campuses saw students withdrawing from courses they were enrolled in for a political cause? And that many institutions volunteered to accomodat students who were being targeted by the law-makers of the land?

Such is the history of old Madras. From 1920s, students of several colleges in the city contributed actively to the freedom struggle and joined the campaign against British rule by organising boycotts, processions, meetings and picketing, and facing police action.

The student mobilisation gained momentum after Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920. On November 24, 1920, students met at Soundarya Mahal and the meeting was chaired by C Rajagopalachari. Students of Madras Christian College (MCC) and Pachaiyappa’s College participated in significant numbers and resolved to support the boycott of British educational institutions and promote nationalist education. The movement soon spread across the Madras Presidency. According to the Ministry of Culture’s archival account, around 2,500 students had left educational institutions by the end of March 1921. The figure was recorded against a student population of 1,69,200 at the beginning of the movement.