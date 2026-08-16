11 flee Chengalpattu juvenile home, third such escape this year

CHENNAI: Eleven children in conflict with law escaped from the government special home in Chengalpattu on Friday night, the third such incident in the facility this year. One of them, aged between 14 and 18, was secured near a railway track later that night. The police are still searching for the remaining 10. Sources said those who escaped are facing cases including Pocso offences, attempt to murder, and other petty crimes.

Two of the children involved in Friday’s escape had also been part of one of the earlier escape attempts from the facility this year. According to sources, the escape followed a failed plan by five children in dormitory 1 to engage in a clash with six others in dormitory 2. This plan, however, failed to materialise since a home guard walked into dormitory 1 to call the children for dinner.

With the clash off, the group decided to escape instead. Sources said the plan was also fuelled by anger over the staff having reportedly told some of the children that a case had been registered against them for damaging property during earlier clashes, and that they would have to stay on at the special home as a result. The children allegedly propped a ladder against the compound wall near D block on the Karimedu side, tied bedsheets to it, and scaled the wall since the main gate was locked after a previous escape attempt through it.