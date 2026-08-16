Chengalpattu pilots AI-enabled drones to bolster public safety

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district administration and the police have launched Project ‘Vaan Vizhi’, a pilot initiative that will use AI-enabled autonomous drones for public safety surveillance across the district.

The drones, equipped with real-time aerial intelligence, will be used to detect and monitor incidents and help police respond faster, ensuring women and child safety, tackling anti-social activities, illegal liquor sales, traffic congestion, crowd management. The system will be integrated with the 112 control room, which will serve as the central command unit. Once an incident is detected, it can pinpoint the exact location, generate alerts, and help coordinate a response within seconds, the officials said.

Asked about the drone facilities already available with the Singappen Adhiradipadai (SSF), a senior police official said, “The drone project for the SSF will be taken up in the second phase. Before that, we are implementing the pilot project exclusively in Chengalpattu,” the official said.

The project relies on indigenous drone and AI technology, and is meant to strengthen preventive policing through real-time aerial surveillance. Its effectiveness will be assessed before any further expansion.