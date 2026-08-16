Two Myanmar nationals held with 2 kg gold at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Two Myanmar nationals, including a woman, were arrested by the Chennai Customs after they were allegedly found carrying 1.967 kg of gold concealed in their bodies at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

According to the Customs department, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), based on passenger profiling, intercepted the duo who arrived at Chennai from Bangkok on August 15. During a personal search, the male passenger was found carrying two solid masses wrapped in rubber pouches concealed in his rectum, while the woman was carrying multiple gold pellets wrapped in adhesive tape and concealed similarly.

Further examination revealed the items were cut pieces of gold bars. The recovered gold weighed 1,967 grams and the department’s assayer certified it as 24-carat gold. The seized gold was valued at Rs 2.65 crore.

Customs seized the contraband, and both the passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded in judicial custody. The Customs officials said further investigation is under way.