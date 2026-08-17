Cash-strapped GCC plans 30 AC smart bus shelters, 10 FoBs under PPP model

CHENNAI: With its coffers under pressure and contractor bills piling up, the Greater Chennai Corporation is turning to private investment to develop 30 air-conditioned smart bus shelters and 10 foot-over-bridges (FoBs).

“Both the projects will be taken up under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model and Public Private Partnership (PPP) model respectively, where the concessionaire will invest the entire cost of construction and will get its investment back through advertisement. However, the concessionaire will be subject to paying an annual concession fee and licence fee to the GCC,” corporation commissioner GS Sameeran told TNIE.

Sources said 61 tentative locations have been identified for smart bus shelters and 57 locations for FoBs in coordination with the traffic police and GCC officials. The civic body has floated tenders to appoint consultants to assess the feasibility of these projects.

In the first phase, work on 30 smart bus shelters and 10 FoBs will be taken up based on their importance, passenger and pedestrian movement and commercial potential, an official said. “The final locations will be shortlisted by the consultant following a feasibility study and submitted for GCC’s approval. If another location is found to have greater market potential or better feasibility, it will also be considered.”