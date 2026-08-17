Danger lurking on tracks as Ambattur waits for its subway

CHENNAI: A group of pedestrians had barely crossed the tracks at Ambattur Railway Station when an Express train shot past them on platform 3. The difference was only a few seconds. Such risky crossings have become a usual site as work on limited-use subway, that was supposed to replace level crossing 6, remains unfinished.

The subway, being jointly built by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Southern Railway at a cost of around `10 crore, was expected to be completed within 18 months of construction beginning in 2023. The subway extends from MTS Road to Kallikuppam Road. With no convenient alternative, pedestrians continue to weave their way across the tracks, often with little more than a hurried glance at fast-approaching trains.

Nearly 100 people cross the tracks every hour, including residents from Venkatapuram and Varadarajapuram and workers heading to the Ambattur Industrial Estate through Varadarajapuram.

Ambattur Rail Commuters Welfare Association president L Saravanan said the only alternative — a bridge on MTH Road — would add nearly half a kilometre to the journey. For pedestrians heading to or from the market near the station, he said, the detour is inconvenient enough to encourage many to take the risk instead. Even the long-awaited subway may not fully address the problem.

Of its total 12-ft width, only five feet has been earmarked for pedestrians, with the remaining space meant for two-wheelers. “The space is not enough for pedestrians. So, we are seeking a foot overbridge also,” Saravanan said. Southern Railway officials told TNIE that the GCC had nearly completed the approach roads on both Venkatapuram and Varadarajapuram sides. Southern Railway is constructing a ramp connecting the subway to the platforms. “The work may be completed in about two months,” officials said.