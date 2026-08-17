Four more juveniles who fled special home detained

CHENNAI: Four more juveniles who escaped from the government special home in Chengalpattu on Friday night were detained on Sunday, taking the number of those held to five. Three of the four were traced to Puducherry, while the fourth was detained in Villupuram, said a senior police officer. A search is on to nab the remaining six.

On Friday night, eleven children in conflict with law had escaped from the facility, the third such incident this year. One of them was secured near a railway track later that night.

Sources said the children, aged between 14 and 18, are facing cases including attempt to murder.

The escape followed a failed plan by some inmates to engage in a clash with another group inside the home.

This plan failed to materialise as a home guard walked into dormitory to call the children for dinner. The children later allegedly scaled the compound wall near D Block using a ladder and bedsheets as the main gate was locked.